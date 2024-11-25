Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unfazed by threat of negative publicity over Royal lodge

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would not care about the negative publicity if they get a chance to live at the Royal Lodge.



According to reports, Prince Andrew wants his girls to inherit the 30-room property that is why he is refusing to vacate the mansion.

As for the Princess, they would “jump at the chance” to live at the Royal Lodge despite the controversy surrounding their father, the “disgraced” Duke of York, claimed an expert.

The Duke of York has been feuding with his brother, King Charles, over the property, with the monarch attempting to oust him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

However, according to Robin Edwards, Beatrice and Eugenie will not say no to live in the stunning property, despite the fear of negative press.

The property buying agent told GB News, “Royal Lodge is a stunning property. If Beatrice and/or Eugenie had the chance to live there I’m sure they would jump at the chance.”

"Both princesses are generally well-liked by the British public, much more so than their father,” he added.

"Although there may be some negative press about either of them living at Royal Lodge in the future, I don’t think it would be enough to put either of them off living there.”