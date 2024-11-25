Dwayne Johnson drops 'emotional' moments from Hawaii trip

Dwayne Johnson is training his daughters to be kind during their Hawaii tri.

The actor, 52, shared his recent experience with a non-profit organisation Make-A-Wish during his Hawaii trip via Instagram. Also joining him were his two little daughters Jasmine Johnson, 8, and Tiana Johnson, 6–who he shares with his wife Lauren Hashian–as he visited five beneficiaries of the charity.

"I do my best to never get emotional in these moments, but I do get very emo watching this stuff back," he captioned the video posted on Sunday.

The Moana star also said in his post that it was an "honour" to "grant wishes" for the nonprofit. He also lauded his "two little tornadoes" for making it "extra special."

During his Hawaii trip, Johnson also arranged transportation for the five children and their families to meet him and attend the Moana 2 world premiere on November 21, per his post.

"What a beautiful day meeting these kids. Their strength and resilience inspires EVERYONE around them — including me," the actor added. "To all their moms, dads & siblings who I met — I feel it in every hug and handshake. I know. Stay strong."

On a concluding note, Dwayne gave his "amazing partners" at Make-A-Wish a shout-out, saying these experiences are the "best part of fame."

The video showed Johnson, Jasmine, and Tiana greet some of the Make-A-Wish families and hear their personal stories. The former wrestler also received a few gifts from the children, including a handmade clay necklace in the shape of his Moana character Maui’s fish hook.

Dwayne was also joined by his third daughter Simone, 23, one he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. His mother Ata also graced the Oahu red carpet with him Thursday night.

The whole group wore floral leis around their necks on the carpet. His younger two girls wore matching orange, pink, and yellow tie-dye dresses, while his oldest wore a long floral dress and a pendant choker.

Meanwhile, Dwayne rocked the carpet in a light blue suit, while his wife wore an elegant dark green dress and mom a black and orange patterned ensemble.