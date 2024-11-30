Mariyam Nafees announces pregnancy in joyful photoshoot with husband

Mariyam Nafees hugs husband Amaan Ahmed during a photoshoot. — Instagram/@mariyam.nafees

Pakistani actor Mariyam Nafees announced pregnancy in an adorable photoshoot with her husband Amaan Ahmed, posted on the picture-and-video sharing social media site.

Nafees, who has worked in notable Pakistani dramas and captured the attention of drama lovers with her talent and craft, took to her official Instagram handle to share the big news with her fans.

A series of joyful pictures were uploaded by the 'Diyar e Dil' actor. Nafees can be seen wrapping her arms around her husban Aman Ahmed, sharing warm hugs and cheerful smiles. The couple twinned in similar t-shirts and caps that had “mom” and "dad” written over them.

It is worth noting that the showstopper of the photoshoot were bright yellow-coloured tiny shoes, which signified the coming of their baby. Both mummy and daddy-to-be also wore matching shoes.

Nafees also shared the sonogram of her baby further expressing her happiness.

The caption of the awesome post read: “Oh, baby! We’re having a baby!!! Baby AmYam coming soon, InshAllah! Please keep us in your prayers.”

The couple's heartwarming pictures have quickly captured the attention and love of their followers. Some of Nafees's colleagues in the industry, including prominent names such as Ayeza Khan, Ali Ansari and Meerub Ali also expressed their excitement and congratulated her.

— Instagram

The actor tied the knot with Amaan in March, 2022, in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

As a bride, she looked ethereal in an all white, gold embellished gharara with hints of red. The ensemble, which had delicate hand-work, was styled by Islamabad-based designer Maha Wajahat Khan.