Leading actor Fahad Mustafa honoured at House of Commons

Fahad Mustfa receives awards at the House of Commons, by Multicultural UK. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistan’s leading actor Fahad Mustafa was celebrated at the iconic House of Commons in an event unlike any other — a first-of-its-kind double award ceremony recognising his unparalleled contributions to entertainment and cultural diplomacy.

The prominent actor was given two awards: Diversity Impact Award - in recognition of his exceptional contribution to drama and storytelling, connecting communities and inspiring audiences globally – and Cultural Impact Award - in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting diversity and fostering cultural connections through media.

The evening, hosted by MP Naz Shah, Afzal Khan MP, and Lord Wajid Khan, the Communities Minister, brought together luminaries from British Pakistani communities across business, sport, media, and parliament.

Shazana Raja, Director of Multicultural UK said Mustafa, one of Pakistan’s most accomplished actors and producers, was honoured for his record-breaking achievements, including the phenomenal success of his drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which has amassed over 1 billion views globally.

She said: “His ability to captivate audiences worldwide has earned him comparisons to Hollywood icons such as Ryan Reynolds and Idris Elba, underlining his charisma, versatility, and global appeal.

This evening is a celebration of cultural synergy, storytelling, and the profound impact of South Asian talent in bridging communities. Fahad Mustafa’s contributions remind us of the power of representation on the global stage. This landmark occasion marked a new chapter in spotlighting South Asian excellence on the world stage.”

Ehan Rajah, Managing Director of Multicultural UK, added: “This isn’t just an event—it’s a milestone. Tonight, we celebrate not only Fahad’s exceptional achievements but the growing influence of South Asian creativity worldwide.

This double award ceremony celebrated not just an individual’s success but also the emerging dominance of South Asian narratives in reshaping global entertainment.”

Mustafa thanked the parliamentarians and Multicultural UK for honouring him. He said: “These awards mean a lot to me. They recognise Pakistani talent at the global stage. This is a testimony of the achievements our showbiz industry has made over the years. I am humbled and honoured.”