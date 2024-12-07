Fawad Khan garners international praise by Neelam Kothari

Pakistani dramas just garnered international praise once again!

During a charity event in Dallas, Texas, organized by 3Sixty Entertainment, the Indian film actress, Neelam Kothari Soni, popular for her role in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, answered multiple questions from the attendees.

A Pakistani-American spectator questioned what Neelam believed was the reason Pakistani dramas are enjoyed by Indian audiences, to which she replied, “Perhaps the success of Pakistani dramas lies in their compelling stories and deep emotional connections. The actors’ brilliant performances and realistic dialogues make them unique.”

The Khudgarz star also admitted that she herself had watched several Pakistani dramas, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I’m a fan of Fawad Khan. He is an exceptional actor,” she said, expressing her admiration for the Pakistani superstar.

Additionally, Neelam also shared fascinating insights and behind-the-scenes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, candidly stating how the Netflix reality show was Karan Johar’s brainchild.

“We ladies were deeply engrossed in conversations about fashion and dressing, and Karan jokingly said, ‘You all are nuts!’ That’s when the idea for the show came to him,” Neelam told her audience.

Detailing how starring in a reality show is not easy since nothing is planned beforehand, she mentioned, “Everything in a reality show is real, though some parts are edited to present the story more effectively,” affirming the integrity of a reality show in general.

Neelam Kothari Soni then expressed her gratitude to the audience, by saying in conclusion, “This show has become a significant part of my life, and I’ll always be thankful to Karan Johar for giving us this incredible opportunity.”