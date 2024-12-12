Hania Aamir named top Pakistani celebrity of 2024

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. — Instagram/@haniaheheofficial

LONDON: Hania Aamir has been named as the number one Pakistani star for 2024 as she ranked nine in the globally popular Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, which is published by a UK based weekly newspaper.

The popular actor was the only one from her country to make the top 20, ranking ahead of global celebrities, including from Hollywood, Bollywood, the music industry, TV, literature, and social media.

The paper’s entertainment editor, Asjad Nazir, who puts together the list explained why the 27-year-old made such a big impact in 2024.

“The top Pakistani talent generated a lot of headlines this year and saw her global popularity surge. The popular star’s biggest triumph was a lead role in several hit dramas, which had many millions around the world hooked and showed off her immense acting ability. The most followed Pakistani star on Instagram was also a positive role model, who is inspiring a new generation and openly discussing issues like mental health.”

Others of Pakistani origin in the list are Riz Ahmed (11), Zayn Malik (21), Fahad Mustafa (23), Shazad Latif (24), Arooj Aftab (33), Hiba Bukhari (37), Atif Aslam (41) and Sajal Ali (48).

The top 50 list celebrating Asian stars who shone the brightest in 2024, is based on brilliant work, positive impact, breaking boundaries, shattering glass ceilings, fan attention, and being inspiring in some way. There was also a big public input with readers and social media users nominating their favourite.

Hania has explained that the acting craft is important to her and that she is a director’s actor, who wants to take on unique roles, instead of just the usual characters. She had said: “I think the love I get from my audience really inspires me. It motivates me to work harder and step out of my comfort zone each time.”

Diljit Dosanjh tops list

Diljit Dosanjh rounded off the greatest-ever year for a Punjabi celebrity by topping the Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list for 2024. The singer and actor dethroned last year’s winner Shah Rukh Khan, along with strong celebrity competition from around the world, in this year’s edition of the popular list.

The Punjabi superstar ranked ahead of international talent from global cinema, television, the music industry, arts, literature, and social media. His dream year included the biggest ever global live tour undertaken by an Indian, stunning acting success, cool collaborations and path-breaking moments.

Asjad Nazir explained why the 40-year-old phenomenon made such a big impact in 2024. “The singing superstar delivered the most successful world tour undertaken by any South Asian celebrity in history with his blockbuster Dil-Luminati show. He delivered hit songs, which included solo singles, top tracks for films and international collaborations. In between all the musical magic, the multi-talented star showed off his impressive acting ability in films. Everybody was talking about Diljit in what turned out to be a dream year.”

Half-Indian pop superstar Charli XCX came in second, narrowly missing out on the top spot, for an incredible year that included her sold out live performances, seven Grammy nominations and iconic Brat album, which spawned a global movement.

Third placed Allu Arjun smashed box office records with the year’s most successful Indian film "Pushpa 2": The Rule and significantly changed the cinema landscape in his country. Fourth placed Dev Patel confirmed himself as a Hollywood power player, by remarkably writing, directing, producing and starring in hit movie Monkey Man, along with signing more major projects.

Fifth placed Priyanka Chopra Jonas remained the most famous Indian celebrity in the world, as she balanced high profile projects that ranged from movies to starting work on season two of mega-budget series Citadel.

Sixth place Vijay starred in the year’s most successful Tamil movie and started a political party, with the soul aim of making a positive difference.

Seventh placed Arijit Singh had a stunning year that included overtaking international superstar Taylor Swift as the most followed artist on Spotify. Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan, in eighth place, has established herself as arguably the number one actress of South Asian descent in Hollywood and signed major projects like upcoming Marvel superhero movie Thunderbolts.