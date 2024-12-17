Paralympic medallist Haider Ali awarded Rs5m cash prize

Pakistan’s renowned para-athlete Haider Ali talks to Geo News. — Fizan Lakhani/File

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of his achievement, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) awarded a cash prize of Rs5 million to Haider Ali, who won a bronze medal for the country at the Paralympics.

In a statement, a spokesperson of for the PSB said that the cash award was granted under the board’s newly approved policy, which was recently implemented.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan presented the cheque for the cash prize to Haider.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanaullah commended Haider’s dedication and perseverance, stating that his achievement has made the entire nation proud.

The PM’s aide emphasised that the government remains committed to promoting sports and encouraging athletes through such initiatives.

PSB officials also lauded Haider’s accomplishment, describing the award as recognition of his exceptional performance and contributions to the country.

Under the new policy, other athletes who excel at national and international levels will also be rewarded for their achievements, read the statement.

Talking to Geo News last month, Haider shared that his success had been largely due to the continuous support of his family, who have stood by him at every step of his journey.

Highlighting his records, Haider mentioned that he was the only Pakistani athlete to qualify for five Paralympic Games, securing medals in four of them. His medal tally includes one gold from Tokyo, one silver from Beijing, and two bronze medals from Rio and Paris. In total, he has won 19 medals for Pakistan, which comprise nine gold, four silver, and six bronze across various competitions, including the Paralympics, Para Asian Games, and World Championships.

He pointed out that winning medals requires not only hard work but also adequate resources.