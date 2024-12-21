Happy 40th: Five times Mahira Khan proved she's an icon

Superstar Mahira Khan posing in a silk saree. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Superstar Mahira Khan has turned 40 and in those years, she has cemented herself as a global icon. Be it humanitarian causes or dazzling up award shows, the star has proved again and again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Not only this, Mahira proudly exclaims to the world about her son, Azlaan who was born in 2010, clearly showing that being a mother to her son is one of her greatest joy.

As the “Humsafar” actor celebrates her 40th birthday here are some moments from her vast and diverse career that prove her as the icon she is:

Cannes Film Festival debut in black

Mahira Khan adorned in a black Alberta Ferretti gown at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018. — Reuters/Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Debuting at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018, Mahira had rocked the red carpet adorned in a black Alberta Ferretti, figure-hugging off-shoulder gown.

The star looked stunning as she wore minimalistic jewelry, a diamond necklace and earrings, proving that beauty can be achieved in simplicity.

Appointment as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations George Okoth-Obbo presenting a certificate of appointment to Mahira Khan as UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador. — UNHCR/file

Back in 2019, Mahira was appointed as UNHCR’s National Goodwill Ambassador after she had been advocating and striving for the Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The UNHCR had said at the time that Mahira had been strongly supporting the organisation's work for the last few years prior to her appointment.

“I feel privileged to have been chosen to serve this noble cause,” she had said.

The humanitarian activist and actor has since been working with UNHCR and visited their Voluntary Repatriation Centre in Nowshera, a refugee settlement in Karachi, and the Refugee Summit Islamabad.

Mahira made it to BBC’s 100 most influential women

— Instragram/@bbc100women

As BBC rolled out its list of 100 most influential women in 2020, Mahira had also made it to the list with several other powerful and influential women.

Her advocation against sexual violence, refusal to endorse skin lightening creams and fight against racism had led the star to the list, the BBC had said.

“She wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV,” it added.

Ambassador to British Asian Trust

The British Asian Trust in 2022 had appointed Mahira as an ambassador to support their work across South Asia.

The “Superstar” actor has always been outspoken for the cause of mental health awareness and programmes. Her advocacy for this cause was what led to her appointment as an ambassador.

Mahira Khan visiting one of British Asian Trust's mental health projects in Karachi, Pakistan. — British Asian Trust/file

“With almost 90% of people in need of mental health treatment having no access to any kind of support, Mahira is supporting the British Asian Trust’s current Peace of Mind campaign which aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and needs in both Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the BAT had said at the time.

Honoured by UK Parliament

Lastly, Mahira was honoured by the UK Parliament for her impact on cultural exchange and women empowerment in a ceremony held in the House of Commons in November 2024.

The honour presented by UK to the “Bol” actor is further prove that Mahira is a global icon who continues to earn worldwide recognition for her achievements.