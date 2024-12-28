 
Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui tie the knot in glitzy ceremony

“Keep us in your Duas [prayers]," actor Sheheryar Munawar asks fans

December 28, 2024

Actors Maheen Siddiqui (left) and Sheheryar Munawar signing nikahnama. — Instagram/@sheheryarmunawar
Actors Maheen Siddiqui (left) and Sheheryar Munawar signing nikahnama. — Instagram/@sheheryarmunawar

Following days-long glamorous wedding festivities, showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and renowned actor Maheen Siddiqui tied the knot amid a glitzy traditional ceremony, it emerged on Saturday.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Munawar shared the newlywed couple’s dashing picture and urged fans to pray for their happiness in the upcoming life. 

“Keep Us in your Duas [prayers], he said.

Their Nikah was solemnised amid a star-studded ceremony. Besides the prominent figures from the showbiz industry, the event was attended by close family members and couple’s friends. 

Meanwhile, the venue was adorned with beautiful flowers.

Maheen stole the show in a traditional bridal ensemble as her intricately embroidered red and gold lehenga paired with exquisite jewellery was looking beautiful. Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a dashing ivory sherwani.

Earlier, the actor thanked her loved ones on the special day as she wrote: "Thank you, Sadia Khala, Rabia Khala, and Marvi, for making this day unforgettable. I’m so lucky to have you all in my life. Love you always" and ended it with a white heart emoji.

The couple had kicked off their wedding festivities earlier in December with a star studded night of celebrations and stunning venue decoration.

