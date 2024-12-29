'Light in our lives': Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed celebrate birth of baby girl

A collage of pictures showing acting couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed and the couple holding their baby's foot in their hands. — Instagram/@ihibaqadir

Pakistani drama actor Hiba Bukhari and her husband Arez Ahmed have shared a joyous update with fans, announcing the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, the couple expressed their gratitude and love for the newest addition to their family in a collab post.

“This year changed our lives in such a beautiful way that it is really not possible for me to articulate in words,” the 'Fitoor' female protagonist wrote in a heartfelt post shared by Arez.

However, it appears that the couple delayed the big announcement for two months after the baby's arrival, as the post stated, "Here's to celebrating your second month."

The actors revealed the name of their little one — Aynur, which they said means "moonlight".

Describing their daughter as "the purest form of love" and a "light in our lives," the couple thanked Allah for this blessing, calling the baby girl their "little angel".

Besides fans, Hiba's colleagues in the entertainment industry also flooded the post with messages of congratulations and prayers for the family.

Hiba and Arez tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple announced the pregnancy earlier this year after much speculation about the development.

The 'Deewangi' actor faced a flurry of questions about her pregnancy weeks before she officially announced it at an award show.

At the event, Hiba flaunted her baby bump in an emerald green dress, sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.