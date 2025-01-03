Neelam Muneer's other half finally revealed as wedding photoshoot goes viral

Neelum Muneer is pictured with her life partner, January 3, 2025. — Instagram/@abdulsamadzia

The life partner of actor Neelam Muneer has finally been revealed as the images of the couple's wedding photoshoot have gone viral on social media.

On Instagram, the actress was tagged in a post containing series of pictures with her life partner, who is seen adorned in a traditional Arabic dress — jubbah. However, she did not reveal the name of her other half.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia (@abdulsamadzia) In the pictures captured near Burj Khalifa — the world's tallest building in Dubai, Neelam is seen adorned in a vibrant white outfit paired with a net dupatta. One of the images shows her in a joyful mood alongside her partner.

A day earlier, the actress announced kicking off the wedding celebration, sharing images from her "mayoun" night.

Taking to her Instagram account, the starlet shared photos of herself dressed in a long yellow coloured frock with a traditional gharara — a kind of flowy skirt — paired with a net dupatta adorned with starry details and floral embroidery on the borders.

Neelam also wore garlands on her wrist, which are a must for any bride or wedding season in Pakistan. To complete the look, she wore earrings and teeka made with floral details.

The "Dil Mom ka Diya" actor captioned her post with: “So here it begins — Wanted an intimate Mayoun Night for myself!” Neelam also wrote that the “festivities have just started”.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her process of getting ready for the special night.

Neelam's mayoun event comes a month after rumours spread on social media that she was set to tie the knot in January in UAE. The "Qayamat" actor had refuted the rumours saying that she had no immediate plans to get married.