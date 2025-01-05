'Prayers finally came true': Neelam Muneer radiates joy amid wedding festivities

A combo of actor Neelam Muneer and her husband as wedding festivities continue in Dubai. — Instagram/@neelammuneerkhan

After creating a buzz across social media, renowned showbiz star Neelam Muneer expressed sheer joy via a heartfelt message and released fresh photos of her wedding event on Sunday.

"All these years telling my heart when the time is right," the actor wrote on Instagram: "[…] all those hundreds of prayers finally came true!"

This came two days after the actor revealed photos of her life partner as the images of the couple's wedding photoshoot went viral on social media.

In the recent images, Neelam could be seen wearing a traditional red-coloured bridal outfit. She wore a long shirt with gold embroidery and paired it with a beautiful lehenga.

The bride wore the dupatta on her head and paired the outfit with silver, gold and red-coloured jewellery. Meanwhile her husband wore a white-coloured sherwani with embroidery on the collar and the sleeves.

The dashing couple looked absolutely exquisite. In one of the pictures, Neelam was seen putting a ring on her husband's finger.

Earlier, the actor was tagged in a post on Instagram containing series of pictures with her life partner, who was seen adorned in a traditional Arabic dress — jubbah. However, she did not reveal the name of her other half.

The pictures were captured near Burj Khalifa — the world's tallest building in Dubai in which Neelam was seen in a vibrant white outfit paired with a net dupatta. One of the images showed her in a joyful mood alongside her partner.

She had announced kicking off the wedding celebration by sharing images from her "mayoun" night earlier this week.

Neelam's marriage events came a month after rumours spread on social media that she was set to tie the knot in January in UAE. The "Qayamat" actor had refuted the rumours saying that she had no immediate plans to get married.