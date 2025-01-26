Brooke Shields drops wisdom on respect and self-worth

'Pretty Baby' actress drops wisdom on respect and self-worth

Hollywood icon Brooke Shields has shared her heartfelt "pay-it-forward" approach to responding when someone offers her a compliment.

On the Call It What It Is podcast, the 59-year-old talked with co-hosts Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington about how she responds when people praise her.

Revealing a thoughtful perspective that inspires kindness, she quipped, “When anybody says anything complimentary, I immediately turn it back around, and I say, 'You are so beautiful.’”

The Blue Lagoon star added, "It never fails. The person will go, 'Thank you,' and I'll be like, 'Have a great day,' and I walk on. A little goes a long way."

Shields went on to share that it is very important to her to spread “kindness” to others, whether she knows them or not.

"I can smile at a stranger; I can make someone feel valued and special, and that is really important to do when you can, when you have the power to do it," she mentioned.

Moving forward, the author of Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old also shed light on the importance of always respecting others and yourself.

"Respect is a huge, huge thing to integrate into your lives, and that is respect for yourself without arrogance, because I used to equate that with arrogance, and respect for others, others' time and others' feelings at that moment. Just try to be aware of them,” Brooke Shields stated.