Ryan Reynolds spills the beans on Hugh Jackman's impact on his career

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about how "gentleman" Hugh Jackman shaped his work ethic during his early days as an "impressionable" young actor.

For the unversed, Reynolds first worked with the Logan star 16 years ago on the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine when he was 32.

The actor and husband of Blake Lively, who is now 48, spoke highly of his best friend for being a good example in Hollywood.

On Friday, January 24, the Free Guy star surprised Jackman on stage at his show at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

According to PEOPLE, after getting on the stage, he reminisced over their time on the set, saying, "What I saw was just about the best thing anyone could possibly experience if you're working your way up in the industry.”

“But I wanted to actually just say, I love this man, I care about this man. He is, he is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have 4 children!' Hugh, 56, shouted back an 'I love you' at his pal,” Reynolds added, showcasing his love for the Prisoners actor.

He further quipped, “This was the first major movie star I ever worked with, 16 or 17 years ago on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

Shedding account into his experience, the Just Friends star explained, “And I was young still. I was impressionable. I was expecting going to this movie set with this guy right here, and I didn't know, I really didn't know what was gonna happen… But what I saw was just about the best thing anyone could possibly experience if you're working your way up in the industry.”

“I saw a movie star, a capital M movie star… I saw this gentleman right here walk around that set, and just like here, he knew every single person's name, even though he was making them up half the time.”

“He showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity, and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with,” Ryan Reynolds concluded.