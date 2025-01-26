 
Brad Pitt, George Clooney known for on-screen chemistry: Source

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have reportedly grown apart following 'Wolfs' release

By
Web Desk
|

January 26, 2025

Photo: Brad Pitt, George Clooney known for on-screen chemistry: Source

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reportedly share an unbreakable bond.

A new report of RadarOnline.com revealed the Wolfs duo has put their friendship on ice, but they were once popular in the industry for their bond.

"They were Known for their on-screen chemistry and playful off-screen camaraderie,” a source remarked.

For those unversed, Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s comedy-thriller movie 'Wolfs' was released in cinemas on September 20, 2024.

In addition to this, the source remarked, “the two megastars have been noticeably absent from each other's lives lately."

At the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Brad Pitt and George Clooney received a standing ovation for their comedy-thriller film.

Gushing over his pal, George, the four-time Golden Globe Award-winner, shared his experience in a previous conversation with People Magazine.

He said, “There's nothing good about it. It's all a disaster, It's fun to work with people you know really well.”

