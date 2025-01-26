Anderson .Paak's romantic fling with Mariah Carey comes into view

Anderson .Paak lit up the Sundance Film Festival stage with a heartfelt tribute to Mariah Carey, fuelling rumours about his budding romance.

The 38-year-old performed as a DJ at the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors & Creators Lounge in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, January 25.

According to Daily Mail’s reporter, he gave a nod to the 55-year-old music legend Carey during his segment.

It was reported that the Leave The Door Open singer also played Carey’s song Shake It Off for the audience.

Footage obtained by the same outlet shows .Paak wearing a black wig and bedazzled sunglasses while dancing to his rumoured girlfriend’s song.

He smiled, jumped to the beat, and mouthed the lyrics, showing he enjoys her music.

They stated that the Just Sing crooner played the song "almost the entire duration,” adding, "This said a lot because the other songs were only a few seconds before he switched it up."

“He was rocking out during it and had people sing the song too by putting the pic to the crowd. He was in a very good mood—constantly smiling,” they mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey’s dating rumours first began in December 2024, when they were at dinner in Aspen, Colorado.