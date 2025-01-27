 
Sam Mendes fears Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono's judgment ahead of 'Beatles movie'

'The Beatles' band comprised of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison

Web Desk
January 27, 2025

Photo: Sam Mendes fears Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono's judgment ahead of 'Beatles movie'

Sam Mendes is reportedly under a lot of pressure to do justice to The Beatles movie.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “The cast is coming together and the world is watching.”

The musical band of 1960 comprised Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison. The band released more than 200 songs between 1960 to 1970.

It is pertinent to mention here that Paul Mescal plays the role of Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon, Barry Keoghan plays Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn plays George Harrison in the movie, which is slated to be released in 2027.

More importantly, the source mentioned, “But more importantly, the surviving controllers of the Beatles’ legacy are watching – Paul [McCartney], Yoko [Ono], Ringo [Starr] and Olivia Harrison.”

The insider also addressed, “Sony and Sam Mendes have one chance to get this right.”

“And so far, nobody is really freaking out or crying foul about the cast members in final negotiations to play the band members,” they also concluded.  

