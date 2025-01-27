Prince William branded ‘foolish' if he makes THIS mistake as King

Prince William will take great help from Sophie Wessex when he becomes King.



The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, will greatly depend on the ‘royal weapon.’

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "She is dignified and elegant, and yet still the same Sophie she was when she met Edward: unpretentious, generous and with a natural charm.”

Jennie Bond said: "By any measure, Sophie has proved herself to be a major asset to the royal family, and William would be foolish to ignore the value she brings."

"She has worked below the radar for many years, neither expecting nor receiving the publicity she deserves.

“Recently though, with the slimmed down royal family, the public have come to recognise how important the Duchess is to the work of the monarchy,” she notes.