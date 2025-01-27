Timothée Chalamet called out for ‘crossing line' over SNL joke

Timothée Chalamet is Called out for coming fun at late US President, Jimmy Carter.



The actor, who recently appeared as the show of Saturday Night Live, was spotted instructing his class to fly and swim during a skit as he shouted “Jimmy Carter!”

Commenting on Chalamet’s insensitive joke, one person on social media noted: “Someone’s going to hell for that one.”

“Too soon,” another chimed, while a third added: “The Jimmy Carter bit was wild.”

Others noted on X: “Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon … I hope his family didn’t see that.”

This comes amid Chalamet’s secret romance with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

Speaking about their Christmas shenainagsAn insider tells Page Six: “They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights”

“The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together,” the insider says.

“Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful,” the insider added.