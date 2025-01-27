Tom Fletcher marks son Buzz's major milestone in his career

Tom Fletcher excitedly shares that his oldest son Buzz has landed a role in Starlight Express.

The singer took to his Instagram account on Saturday, January 25, to share that he was "overwhelmed with pride" with his son's debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's roller skate musical.

The proud father wrote, "'This is Control!' - we’ve been keeping this quiet for a little while but tonight was race night and our brilliant Buzz had his debut performance as Control in the incredible Starlight Express @starlightexpressldn."

"I can’t even begin to describe the overwhelming pride (and nerves!) watching him run out onto that stage and deliver those opening lines and then give the most amazing performance. It was total magic and a memory for us all that will never be forgotten!" Fletcher gushed.

Expressing gratitude to the show's team he noted, "I can’t thank the whole Starlight team enough for believing in him and giving him this amazing opportunity to be part of this absolute spectacle of a show."

"Also, a huge thanks to all his teachers and of course @joscottschool who have been so amazing at supporting and encouraging him through the auditions and rehearsals. He did you all proud tonight!" the Voice judge concluded the caption

It is pertinent to mention that Fletcher shares three sons Buzz, 11, Buddy, eight, and Max, six, with wife Giovanna.