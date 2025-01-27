Prince Andrew trouble as Royal Lodge is in ‘shocking state'

Prince Andrew has faced a fresh problem in his Royal Lodge row.



The Duke of York, who has been repeatedly asked to quit his 30-bedroom Berkshire mansion due to its £400,000 a year upkeep costs, has met the mansion in a ‘shocking’ state.

Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, gardener at Historic Royal Palaces, told the Mail: "It is in a shocking state. I won't be knocking that into shape! It is impossible! I've been at Kensington Palace for 30 years and I think Royal Lodge would be quite impossible.”

Meanwhile, Royal expert Emily Andrews tells Channel 5’s The Battle for Royal Lodge: Andrew vs Charles, she said: "It is a stand-off that I don’t see nearing any kind of resolution.

"I think Andrew will want to remain at Royal Lodge for as long as he possibly can."