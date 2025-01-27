Bill Murray gets honest about his career

Lately, Bill Murray has not appeared in many films. The reason, the actor admits that that he has been "lazy."



"I've been lazy," the actor, who is known for his deadpan deliveries, said at the Sundance Film Festival. "I don't have an agent anymore, so I'm not the first person people think of to be in studio movies."

But the Marvel star said his interest in appearing in front of the camera sparked again.

"Only in this last year, doing these [indie movies] has reawakened me about searching for material," he continued. "I've lived the life of a bass… waiting for something to come down at me. If something lands in my mouth, I'll eat it."

However, being "lazy" in his admission was not the only factor that impacted his career in the last few years.

He came under fire after an incident at his film Being Mortal in 2022, where he was accused of inappropriate behavior on-set with a young female assistant.

"I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," he said at the time before Searchlight Pictures suspended production over the complaints about him.

"The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production," Bill added.