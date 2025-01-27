Glenn Close shares 'hosting' advice she got ahead of her first 'SNL' gig

Glenn Close got a word of wisdom from Robin Williams ahead of her first Saturday Night Live gig.

The actress, 77, revealed to the press that the advice was none other than someone from her inner circle.

"[I went to] Robin Williams, who was my friend," Close told People Magazine at the 12th Annual Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations Gala.

"I said, 'Do you have any advice about Saturday Night Live? And he said, 'Just don't do anything you don't think is funny, because you get all these different fabulous ideas,'" she quoted the late actor and comedian, who died by suicide at age 62 in August 2014.

Close admitted that she actually "found that helpful" back when she first hosted SNL in February 1989.

She later hosted SNL's Christmas episode in 1992.