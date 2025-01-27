 
Meghan Markle prepared to 'mend things' after olive branch

The royal insider claimed Meghan Markle has been "reaching out to mend things"

January 27, 2025

Meghan Markle prepared to 'mend things' after olive branch

Meghan Markle is reportedly prepared to “mend things” and the duchess is ready to end a “grudge” with Victoria Beckham.

This has been claimed by insiders days after Meghan apparently extended an olive branch to Victoria.

The insider told the In Touch Weekly, Archie and Lilibet doting mother “genuinely wants to heal any lingering issues.”

The source claimed this after in the summer of 2024, Meghan wore a blouse from Victoria’s clothing brand which was described by some to be an olive branch.

Moreover, Victoria Beckham is also not opposed’ to ending the Harry and Meghan ‘grudge.’

The insider said, “Victoria has actually been much more forgiving than people realize. She was really hurt by the accusations that she was spreading gossip since that’s the last thing she would ever do.

“But with time she’s mellowed about the whole [situation], especially since Meghan has been reaching out to mend things.”

