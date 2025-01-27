Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?

Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

According to The Sun, the musical awards bosses are “desperate” to get the 38-year-old singer and Bruno Mars on stage together to perform their song, Die With A Smile.

As reported by the publication's source, if the Joker: Folie A Deux actress agrees for the performance then it will be the first time in three years she will have performed at the awards night.

Moreover, a source told the same publication that “Grammys night is going to be massive, and everyone is hoping it can truly kick-start a huge year for Gaga”.

“She and her team are deep in talks to get her to perform at the ceremony for the first time in years, the source dished out.

It added, “She's up for two awards so hopefully she won't go home empty handed.”

According to the insider, the Bad Romance hitmaker’s seventh album is set to be announced this week.

For the unversed, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, made her Grammys debut in 2010 when she performed alongside Sir Elton John.

The singer, who has won 13 Grammy awards, has also performed in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.