Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars

January 27, 2025

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her bond with her new film Babygirl co-stars Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson.

Speaking to Fotograma, the 57-year-old actress discussed the film's approach to masculinity while praising the male actors.

"This was the great fortune of finding men like Harris, who walked into the kitchen and said 'Here I am, I'm yours.' And Antonio, who gave us the okay from the start," she said.

"I saw him and I felt like we'd been married forever. That he was someone with experience,” A family Affair actress added.

It is prominent to mention that Nicole plays the role of a powerful CEO in the film who is involved in a romantic relationship with a young intern, portrayed by Harris.

Meanwhile, Antonio portrays the husband of Nicole's character in the steamy thriller movie.

Babygirl was released in cinemas on December 25, 2024.

