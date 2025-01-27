Prince Harry's regret starts to settle in as King Charles' cancer gets second wind

King Charles and Prince William’s decision to prioritize other things over Prince Harry has just been referenced amid his ‘exile.’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams addressed the whole thing in one of his interviews with Fox News Digital and began by saying, “Harry is in exile – he chose it.”

“It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family,” and what’s making things worse is that, “there is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing,” either.

“King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities,” Mr Fitzwilliams also noted a bit later.

His conversation also saw a shift towards Meghan Markle and her contribution to this matter, because in the eyes of the expert, “I think Meghan is undoubtedly the dominant person in their relationship.”

So when it comes to Prince Harry he admitted, “I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the royal family],”

“Especially as his military links meant so much to him,” Mr Fitzwilliams also noted before signing off completely.

It is pertinent to mention that one of the major woes the Royal Family is currently facing is King Charles’ cancer treatment, and the news of its extension into 2025.

According to a report by The Mirror, King Charles “is determined to get back to working as normally as possible.”