 
Geo News

Prince Harry's regret starts to settle in as King Charles' cancer gets second wind

Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family has just been re-branded and changed to mean an ‘exile’

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Prince Harrys regret starts to settle in as King Charles cancer gets second wind
Prince Harry's regret starts to settle in as King Charles' cancer gets second wind

King Charles and Prince William’s decision to prioritize other things over Prince Harry has just been referenced amid his ‘exile.’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams addressed the whole thing in one of his interviews with Fox News Digital and began by saying, “Harry is in exile – he chose it.”

“It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family,” and what’s making things worse is that, “there is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing,” either.

“King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities,” Mr Fitzwilliams also noted a bit later.

His conversation also saw a shift towards Meghan Markle and her contribution to this matter, because in the eyes of the expert, “I think Meghan is undoubtedly the dominant person in their relationship.”

So when it comes to Prince Harry he admitted, “I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the royal family],”

“Especially as his military links meant so much to him,” Mr Fitzwilliams also noted before signing off completely.

It is pertinent to mention that one of the major woes the Royal Family is currently facing is King Charles’ cancer treatment, and the news of its extension into 2025.

According to a report by The Mirror, King Charles “is determined to get back to working as normally as possible.”

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum