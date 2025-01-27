Veteran Korean actress Jang Mi Ja passes away at 84

Jang Mi Ja, a Korean actress known for being in beloved shows such as King The Land, has passed away at the age of 84.

It was announced by the Korean Broadcast Performers’ Union on 27 January that she had passed due to a long-term illness.

The star won hearts by making appearances in projects such as The Second Republic, The Light In Your Eyes, and The Sons of Sol Pharmacy House.

She received the title of The Nation’s Mother-In-Law due to her portrayal of a similar role in Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War.

She was also known for performing on stage in plays such as The Bird That Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Human Time and Golden Peppers.

She gave several performances alongside her husband, Park Woong with whom she did a show last year called, Dancing Silver Portrait.

Being survived by her husband and two sons, her oldest son, Park Joon has also decided to take on acting.

Her memorial will be held at the Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu while the funeral processions will take place on 29 January at the Seoul City Cemetery.