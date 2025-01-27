Drake shares tip to deal with 'depression' in winters

Seasonal depression is common in Canada. So, Drake, a Canadian, has shared a tip to deal with depression in winter: share love.



Taking to social media, he shared a post on his Instagram Story, "Love to all the 6'ers," he said, referring to the Philadelphia basketball team. "Winter months are the toughest. **** can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other."

Concluding his post, he teased his forthcoming album with PartyNextDoor and said he would be "Be back in a flash."

His post about the winter depression comes after he sued his parent record label, Universal Music Group, for releasing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like, which branded him a pedophile.

According to his lawyers in the lawsuit, this gave him "personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings, and other pecuniary loss."

However, Joe Budden, a rapper-turned-podcaster, saw his legal action as a disgrace that could spell an end to his career.

"There's no unity in Hip-Hop, none of y'all know what culture means," he blasted the Grammy winner on his podcast. "This **** is a ******* mess. It's disgusting. And if you love this ****, it hurts!"

"I just don't like the Karen play-both-sides, the aggressor and the victim," he continued, suggesting the lawsuit is a blot on the spirit of hip-hop.

"Y'all can have it. It ain't my Hip-Hop," the 44-year-old concluded. "Maybe I aged out of this **** faster than I thought I would."