 
Geo News

Drake shares tip to deal with 'depression' in winters

Drake shares his views on social media as winter sets in

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Drake shares tip to deal with depression in winters
Drake shares tip to deal with 'depression' in winters

Seasonal depression is common in Canada. So, Drake, a Canadian, has shared a tip to deal with depression in winter: share love.

Taking to social media, he shared a post on his Instagram Story, "Love to all the 6'ers," he said, referring to the Philadelphia basketball team. "Winter months are the toughest. **** can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other."

Drake shares tip to deal with depression in winters

Concluding his post, he teased his forthcoming album with PartyNextDoor and said he would be "Be back in a flash."

His post about the winter depression comes after he sued his parent record label, Universal Music Group, for releasing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like, which branded him a pedophile.

According to his lawyers in the lawsuit, this gave him "personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings, and other pecuniary loss."

However, Joe Budden, a rapper-turned-podcaster, saw his legal action as a disgrace that could spell an end to his career.

"There's no unity in Hip-Hop, none of y'all know what culture means," he blasted the Grammy winner on his podcast. "This **** is a ******* mess. It's disgusting. And if you love this ****, it hurts!"

"I just don't like the Karen play-both-sides, the aggressor and the victim," he continued, suggesting the lawsuit is a blot on the spirit of hip-hop.

"Y'all can have it. It ain't my Hip-Hop," the 44-year-old concluded. "Maybe I aged out of this **** faster than I thought I would."

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum