Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares sweet moment with boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who recently became a mother to daughter Aurora, stepped out for her "first date night" with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, January 26, the 33-year-old posted a photo with her boyfriend, enjoying their first date after their daughter Aurora was born in December 2024.

In the snap, the pair is seen hugging each other and posing next to a glass barrier inside what looks like a mall.

Blanchard, who was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, donned a white striped corset top, a matching skirt, and boots.

On the other hand, Urker opted for a printed shirt, a pair of jeans, and sneakers.

Tagging her boyfriend, the mother of one also penned a caption under her post that read, “First date night after having our baby [Emojis].”

Notably, this came after the new parents announced the news of their baby girl’s arrival on January 1, 2025.

Sharing the news, the father posted a photograph of him and Blanchard holding their daughter in the hospital.

"Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all [Emoji],” Ken Urker captioned the picture.