Jennifer Lopez seen as ‘Kardashian’ by Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez, an American actress and singer, will not be able to secure an Oscar anytime soon, according to sources, due to being considered to be in the same league as the Kardashians.

With around 35 films in her portfolio, she also received a Golden Globes nomination in 1997 for the flick, Selena.

However despite her efforts, a source told NewsNation that, “People see JLo as a celebrity—not an actress.”

The actress previously admitted that she had hoped for a nomination for the critically acclaimed, Hustlers.

“The truth is, I really started to think I was gonna get nominated. I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be. And then it didn’t happen,” she explained in her documentary.

A source that spoke to the Daily Mail claimed that she was hoping for a nomination again for her role in the flick, Unstoppable.

"She wants an Oscar for 'Unstoppable'. She is sensational in it. I saw the movie, and wow, she nails it,” they added.

They continued, “I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon. But this film is a wake-up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off.”

“There is a hope that she will get the gold for 'Unstoppable',” the source claimed before the announcement of nomination.

The nominees were revealed by the Academy on 23 January, however, Lopez notably did not make the cut.