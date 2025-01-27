Gabriel Macht ditches Harvey Specter for new bold adventure

The Hollywood star ditches Harvey Specter for new bold adventure

Gabriel Macht, best known for his role as Harvey Specter on Suits, is set to step into a new creative venture.

The 53-year-old has come forward as a creative partner and shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey.

This happened while he has been "taking a long break from working as an actor" after his eight years playing Harvey Specter.

Shedding light on his new venture, the Pearson star told PEOPLE magazine by saying, "I've done some commercial work as a brand ambassador, but I wanted to be a partner in a company that made sense.”

Macht, whose character in Suits is also known for liking whiskey, added, "Harvey—he's really a Macallan guy, but I'm not a Macallan guy. I'm a Bear Fight guy.”

"I'm the guy that's just looking for something that tastes great, that's affordable, is approachable. And I said, if we're going to do this, I really don't want to make this about Harvey. It's not top shelf... It's an everyman drink. I'm more of an everyman than I am Harvey,” he explained.

The Behind Enemy Lines actor has been having "loads of fun" exploring the world of marketing and advertising as part of his work with the brand.

"It's been very creative for me. It's been great," Gabriel Macht admitted.