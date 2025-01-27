Kate Middleton to join Prince William at major event in last minute addition

Kate Middleton is now set to accompany Prince William to a major event

Kate Middleton has become a surprise addition to Prince William’s presence at a ceremony commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day. This will be the Princess of Wales’ first official appearance after announcing that she’s in remission.

On January 27, the palace confirmed that Kate Middleton will accompany the Prince of Wales to the service in London. The event is held to honor the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

This comes after the Princess made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on January 14. The Princess talked to many patients that day and also became a patron of the hospital alongside her husband William.

The same day, she took to social media to announce that she’s in remission after spending much of 2024 out of the public eye and getting treatment for cancer.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman shared insight into the Princess of Wales’ mannerism while meeting cancer patients at the hospital where she also got her cancer treatment.

Inbaal told The Express: “Her interest in the patients is without a doubt genuine. Her forward lean shows how she doesn't want to miss a word, and her round, large hand movements convey her enjoyment in talking to them. Some of the conversations must be harder than others, because at times she's seen clenching her hands together, which shows that she's nervous about the story that the patient is telling her."

Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and announced that her treatment was done in September. She made her first public appearance at Trooping the Color parade after months of absence from the public eye.