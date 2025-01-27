Steve Aoki announces baby news with exciting gender reveal

Steve Aoki is going to be a dad!

The 47-year-old DJ, renowned for his Grammy nominated album, Wonderland, is expecting his first baby with his wife, Sasha Sofine.

This announcement was made by the couple on stage during one of Steve’s performances at Barasti Beach in Dubai, also dramatically revealing the baby’s gender.

The electronic dance music artist, who has collaborated with multiple A-list pop stars, smashed his face into cake with blue icing signaling that he is expecting a baby boy.

In the video posted on Instagram, he could be heard saying, "Right, this is a special moment. This is my wife and we're having a baby!"

After he landed his face on the cake that had the words “AOKI” written with blue and pink icing on it, the stage was engulfed in blue smoke and confetti as the words “It’s A Boy!” appeared on a screen behind Steve’s band.

"We're having a boy!" he told his spectators with excitement before locking lips with his wife.

"The most important cake of my life..... IT'S A BOY," he captioned his social media post in the exhilarating announcement.

It is pertinent to mention that Steve Aoki and Sasha tied the knot in July 2024, with the musician previously having been married to Australian model, Tiernan Cowling, from 2015 to 2018.