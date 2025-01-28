Meghan Markle worried about ‘admirers' amid reputation sink

Meghan Markle’s sources have seemingly broken their silence over her divorce rumours with Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly ‘devastated’ by the latest Vanity Fair article branding her a ‘local villain’ in America, is worried about the negativity around her.

The insider added: "Meghan knows that the rumours always make their fans worry about a split, and she doesn’t like that sort of negativity being spread.

"Meghan was devastated when she saw all of these reports about a ‘post-divorce’ book coming out,” they noted.

"She knows there’s no truth to them and it’s just upsetting for her to constantly have this negativity around them. She’s getting really sick and tired of all the split rumours.

"Everywhere she looks and reads there is something about her and Harry breaking up,” says the insider.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.