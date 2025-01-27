Eva Longoria teams up with George Clooney for new project

George Clooney and Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria has taken center stage as a "naughty chef" alongside George Clooney in a playful new Nespresso ad.

Nespresso's new campaign features Clooney as a detective on a mission to solve the mystery of stolen coffee capsules, with Longoria stepping into the role of a prime suspect.

In a chat with People, the Desperate Housewives star shared that her role in the ad was not based on any specific chef or culinary personality.

She articulated, "I have so many friends that are chefs. Bobby Flay, Michael Symon — there's so many — Danny Garcia, Ferran Adrià. Because I do the shows Searching for Mexico, Searching for Spain, I get to come across some really fantastic chefs, and none of them are like my character."

Longoria revealed that Clooney, who is known for playing pranks, was "well-behaved" on set as the commercial was shot in Rome for three days.

"We spent the time laughing and laughing and laughing," she mentioned.

The John Wick actress, who has known the Wolf actor for more than 15 years, described him as "funny, easygoing, lifts up everybody, lifts up the entire crew."

"Everybody loves him. His energy, just to be around him is like... It's contagious. You just have to be kind because he's just the kindest human being," Eva Longoria concluded, singing praises of George Clooney.