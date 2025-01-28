King Charles breaks down in tears during historic Auschwitz visit

King Charles got tears in his eyes during the emotional Auschwitz-Birkenau commemoration.

On Monday, January 27, Charles made history by becoming the first British monarch ever to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, marking the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.

The ceremony took place at the site of the former Nazi concentration camp in Poland, alongside world leaders, European royals, and Holocaust survivors.

During the moving ceremony, Charles could be seen wiping his tears. In his speech, King Charles honoured six million Jewish victims who were killed during the Holocaust, as well as other marginalized groups.

Moreover, Charles also visited Krakow’s Jewish community centre in the daytime, where he met with Holocaust survivors and spoke about the need to challenge hatred and prejudice.

Charles also praised them for their role in teaching the world about the value of freedom and human rights. He also said that “the act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task.”

The announcement of Charles’ visit was made by the official royal family Instagram handle. “Today is Holocaust Memorial Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp. The King will attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today,” the statement revealed.