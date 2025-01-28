 
Kim Kardashian shares glimpses of outing with daughter North

The mother-daughter enjoyed a fun date night while donning furry attires

January 28, 2025

Kim Kardashian spent some quality time with her eldest daughter North West.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram account on Monday, January 28 to share some glimpses of her special night out with North.

The post featured pictures from the mother-daughter duo's date night.

For the outing, The Kardashians star donned a long brown coat with fur lining and completed her look with nude heels and carried a clutch.

Meanwhile, North sported a graphic T-shirt paired with wide-leg jeans and completed her look with her fuzzy trapper hat.

Previously in a chat with her mother while Kardashian was speaking to Interview Magazine for its October 2024 cover story, North revealed that she takes inspiration from her father Kanye West for her styling.

“I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” said of her favorite style at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Kardashian shares four kids with West including North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

