Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's stunning photos after emotional reunion

Kate Middleton and Prince William previously attended the 75th-anniversary commemorations in 2020

January 28, 2025

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has released adorable photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales after they marked a historic event.

The future king and queen stepped out together on Monday as they attended a service in London alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, faith and civic leaders.

Later, the palace took to Instagram and shared stunning photos of Prince William and Kate from the emotional reunion with a heartfelt statement.

“Marking Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau,” the statement reads.

According to the GB News, the Princess wore a black Catherine Walker coat, a Chanel handbag and Russell and Bromley shoes for the occasion, complemented by pearl jewellery.

Kate hugged and held hands with survivors alongside the Prince of Wales, who described their attendance as “a great honour”.

The report further says Kate Middleton and Prince William previously attended the 75th-anniversary commemorations in 2020, when they were still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

