Prince Harry receives praises for 'commitment and dedication'

Royal fans have heaped praises on Prince Harry for his ‘commitment and dedication’ to the cause close to his heart.

Archie and Lilibet father issued a video message from his Montecito home urging the British public to submit nominations for the milestone 20th WellChild Awards in 2025.

The WellChild Awards charity shared the video message of Prince Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

The video was uploaded with caption “WellChild Patron Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, urges the public to submit nominations for the 2025 #WellChildAwards.”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Thanks for all the work you do” followed by a heart emoji.

Another said, “Good”, dubbing the duke ‘king Harry.’

“Thanks for your commitment & dedication to this incredible organization,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “Thank for everything u do for kids and their families #loveprinceHarry.”

“Thank you for all the wonderful work you do and congratulations on your upcoming 20th anniversary,” the fifth admired the duke.