Tom Holland, Zendaya's wedding could be sooner than expected

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s are reportedly eager to get married

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding could be sooner than previous reports suggested.

According to an insider, Tom and Zendaya are eager to tie the knot and will do it soon.

“This has all been in the works for quite some time and isn’t a shock for their family and friends, the word is they’ve already let people know they want to have the ceremony this summer, or the fall at the latest,” a tipster told Life & Style.

The mole also claimed that the Spider-Man co-stars are looking for a luxury home in Los Angeles to be closer to Zendaya’s family when they’re in the U.S. The couple already lives together in London.

“They already live together in London, but they’re looking to buy a bigger place together next, and they also want to get a place together in L.A. so that they can have homes near his family and hers,” the mole said.

“There are a lot of moving parts with planning, because they have so much work coming up but at this point, they do have a break at that time and they’re going to go for it, they can’t wait to be married,” the insider shared.

“They’re both so happy and in love and they are truly best friends, it’s just such a healthy and positive relationship in every way, this is a no brainer,” they added.

Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of rumors. The duo recently revealed their engagement when the Euphoria actress attended the Golden Globes wearing a huge diamond ring.