Kody Brown reveals shocking truth about Coyote Pass

The patriarch of Brown family reveals shocking truth about Coyote Pass

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has revealed a “big” revelation about Coyote Pass amid a property feud with his ex-wives.

Setting the record straight on Coyote Pass, the 56-year-old opened up on the Sunday, January 26, episode of Sister Wives, saying, “We didn’t pay for Coyote Pass all equally. I paid for an entire lot all by myself, at least 92 percent of it.”

The patriarch of the Brown family shared that he and his then-wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, along with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, “chipped in” for the rest of the land in Arizona.

Christine, who said she split from Kody in November 2021, sold her part of the land to her ex for $10.

Kody and Robyn were also thinking about selling the property, but Meri and Janelle did not resonate with the idea.

On a video call with Janelle and the father of 18, Meri articulated, “I don’t think you get to decide what we do with it. Sorry, you are not the head of my family.”

The mother of one went on to add, “I feel like Kody and Robyn probably have some plan of what they want to do and how they want to handle it. I think that Janelle has some sort of plan, and I know that I do as well. And none of us are talking to each other because none of us trust each other.”

Janelle, who got separated from Kody in December 2022, told Meri that she wanted to be serious about deciding what to do with the property.

“I think it is time for somebody to be pushing my interests. I probably will get a lawyer. In fact, I’ve been talking to one. I hope you feel like that for you too,” she said.