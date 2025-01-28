Prince Harry gets hit with a rocky start after anti-Meghan Markle article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2025 revamp has caused a lot of eyes to come their way.

Commentator Daniela Elser addressed all the silence that has followed since 2025 rolled around in her piece for News.com.au.

According to the expert, “As things stand, Harry and Meghan’s 2025 has gotten off to a rocky start, with the release of With Love pushed back until March and then them finding themselves at the eye of a media storm after they visited part of LA destroyed by the city’s recent unprecedented fires.”

“Maybe, in all of this, Harry and Meghan have decided to take a page out of the suffragettes’ book, women who knew a thing or 17 about coming up against the British establishment and fighting the battle for the public’s hearts and minds,” she wondered as well a bit later on.

In terms of their intentions, the expert also hypothesized that, “Maybe the duke and duchess’ years of words - expensive, tough-talking legal words and A-lister enthusing words and tabloid words - are over and they are ready for the age of deeds, deeds and more deeds.

“Imagine how much they will save in lawyers’ fees,” Ms Elser even quipped near the end, before concluding her piece.