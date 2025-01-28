Lady Gaga drops bombshell on embracing motherhood

Lady Gaga has revealed that she and fiancé Michael Polansky have discussed embracing the humbling experience of parenthood.

In an interview with ELLE, the 38-year-old shared that she is “ready” to be humbled by her future children.

Explaining that she wants to let her children follow their dreams, the Judas singer quipped, “That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot—allowing our kids to be their own people. It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world."

Gaga went on to add, "And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat … I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.”

The interviewer articulated that children will naturally humble you as a parent, to which the pop sensation replied, “Oh, I’m ready.”

“I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me,” she noted, shedding light on how her future children might react to her career.

The Applause crooner, who is ready for the next chapter, continued, “Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way.”

“My kid might one day say, ‘Mom, why do you do these things? I saw a funny video of you dressed up.’ Most certainly that will happen. And you know, maybe it’s okay to say, ‘What do you think?’” Lady Gaga concluded, saying what her future children might think of her past.