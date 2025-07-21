Sia spotted on dinner date with 'Too Hot To Handle' star

Sia photographed with new, rumoured beau

Sia was photographed dining out with a new man over the weekend following her second divorce.

The singer, 49, stepped out with fellow Aussie and Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey on Saturday for the date night.

The pair were spotted holding hands as they walked out of Ca Del Sole Restaurant in LA.

Sia was dressed in an all-black attire, featuring a high-necked tiered maxi dress under a longline coat. She completed the look with leopard print slouch boots.

Meanwhile, Harry rocked an olive green shirt with matching chino trousers, green and white trainers, and a white t-shirt.

She was seen with the bearded man just two days after filing for divorce from her second husband, Dan Bernad, in March 2025.

During their marriage, they quietly welcomed 15-month-old son Somersault Wonder Bernad.

Sia previously adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019, both of whom had aged out of foster care. One of her adopted sons has since become a father to twins, making Sia a grandmother of two.

As for Jowsey, he was last romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale earlier this year, though the relationship was described as “super casual.”