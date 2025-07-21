Snoop Dogg steps up rivalry with Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC

Snoop Dogg joins football club ownership with Swansea City deal

Snoop Dogg has become the co-owner of English Championship side Swansea City.

The football club introduced the new investor on Thursday with photos of the rapper rocking their new home jersey for the 2025-26 season.

“My love of football is no secret, and it feels special to make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” Snoop said in a statement published on the club's website.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back—just like me.”

The move puts Snoop alongside high-profile owners at Swansea, which includes former Real Madrid stalwart and Croatia World Cup finalist Luka Modric, who became a minority stakeholder earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that his Swansea involvement comes after American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen took over the club last November.

The move also positions Snoop Dogg as a direct rival to fellow North American stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who famously purchased Welsh club Wrexham AFC in 2020.

Wrexham, recently promoted to League One, continue their pre-season tour and will return to Wales after Saturday's match against Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.