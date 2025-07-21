 
Ellie Goulding photographed with new actor beau

The recent outing comes Ellie Goulding teased romance with the same man last week with a TikTok video

July 21, 2025

Ellie Goulding appears to have a new man in her life after being spotted with actor Beau Minniear.

The singer, 38, was spotted with her new 28-year-old love interest at a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley on Saturday night, per Daily Mail.

Last week, she hinted at a budding romance with a cryptic TikTok video last week.

In the now-deleted video, she was seen gently stroking a man’s arm with the caption, “Just a little something to take the edge off.”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly identified the man as Minniear, based on the distinct watch he was wearing — one he’s frequently seen with on Instagram.

They also reportedly shared snaps from the same luxury hotel in Florence just days before their boxing match outing, suggesting they’ve been spending time together.

“Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art. They’ve been having fun together and certainly make for an attractive couple,” a source told MailOnline.

Goulding separated from her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, in February 2024. The pair now co-parent their five-year-old son, Arthur.

She later dated Costa Rican surf instructor Armando Perez but split late last year.

