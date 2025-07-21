John Oliver calls out Stephen Colbert's talk show cancellation

John Oliver breaks silence over Stephen Colbert's talk show cancellation

John Oliver has shared his reaction to the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In a recent chat with reporters on Saturday night, the fellow late-night comedian John Oliver called the news "incredibly sad."

The Last Week Tonight host began, “I love Stephen, I love his staff. I love that show, it’s incredibly sad,” calling the news “very, very, very sad” and said the show meant a lot to him personally.

Oliver went on to share how much late-night television has influenced him, stating, "Not just because I work in them, because even growing up in England, I would watch Letterman’s show, which of course was Stephen’s show, and think about what a glamorous world that was.”

However, he still expressed his excitement for the upcoming episodes, “I’m partly excited to see what they’re gonna do for the next ten months."

It is pertinent to mention that Stephen Colbert announced on Thursday, July 18, that his CBS late-night talk show will come to an end in May 2026.

As per CBS, the cancellation is “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."