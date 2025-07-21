Kelly Clarkson explains why Taylor Swift's tours are unlike any other

Kelly Clarkson praises Taylor Swift’s Eras tours

Kelly Clarkson has praised fellow singer Taylor Swift, saying the Lover hitmaker has her own class.

During her Friday concert in Las Vegas, the 43-year-old singer revealed how Taylor's tours are different from other artists.

“When you tour, like, you have to take everything in trucks. So, you have to pay for all that,” she said, as per Us Weekly.

The Stronger songstress continued, “You can’t really pay for seven guitars on stage ‘cause you make no money.”

“Unless you’re Taylor Swift, then you can do whatever the f*** you want. For the rest of us minions, [it doesn’t] work," added Kelly.

In December 2024, Taylor concluded her Eras Tour, breaking numerous records.

“There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” the Bad Blood singer told TIME in 2023, comparing Eras to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

She further said, “Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

“If we have to speak stereotypically about the feminine and the masculine, women have been fed the message that what we naturally gravitate toward … girlhood, feelings, love, breakups, analyzing those feelings, talking about them nonstop, glitter [and] sequins. We’ve been taught that those things are more frivolous than the things that stereotypically gendered men gravitate toward, right?” added Taylor.