Jennifer Garner pays sweet birthday tribute to '13 Going on 30' co-star

Jennifer Garner pays sweet shoutout to longtime bestie Judy Greer

Jennifer Garner paid a sweet shoutout to her 13 Going on 30 co-star, Judy Greer, on her 50th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Elektra actress shared a series of photos and videos of herself with her longtime bestie.

"We were friends before taking pictures was a thing, but there is still a little documentation," penned Jennifer.

"266 months of 'JG' and 600 months of @missjudygreer. Happy 50th, Judy! I love you!" added the Daredevil actress.

The photos and videos feature a few never-before-seen sides of the two actresses. In one of the shared snaps, the duo rocks matching shirts that read "Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer."

Fans also shared their love for the actress in the comment section of the post.

One of the social media users wrote, "Jenna and Tom tom! I've watched that movie a thousand times especially when I want to feel happy."

"Two fabulous, creative, and loving forces in this world!" commented another.



"Most beautiful ladies in the world," penned a third one.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Judy became best friends in 2004 while filming their blockbuster film, 13 Going on 30.